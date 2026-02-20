Croatia to Allow Russian Oil to Hungary, Slovakia

Croatian pipeline operator JANAF must allow transit of Russian seaborne oil to Hungary and Slovakia, refiner MOL Group said on Friday, noting both countries have exemptions to EU sanctions on such imports.

Hungary and Slovakia are scrambling for oil after the Druzhba pipeline from Russia via Ukraine was halted on January 27.

MOL has contracted more oil by tankers from various countries, including Russia, to a Croatian port, and both countries are looking to tap emergency crude reserves.

Croatia has expressed its willingness to help but baulked at allowing Russian crude to pass through its JANAF pipeline.

"JANAF must allow the shipments to pass," MOL and its Slovak unit Slovnaft said in a joint statement.

"When it comes to security of supply in Central and Eastern Europe, old disputes must be put aside," they said.

Media quoted a Croatian minister late on Thursday as reiterating that Croatia was ready to deliver more oil to the two countries, but not of Russian origin.

Croatia's Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hungary and Slovakia are the last EU countries to use Russian pipeline oil, and have been keen to keep doing so given its lower price. Both have also maintained relations with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine has said the Druzhba was halted after infrastructure was damaged in a Russian drone attack.

Hungary and Slovakia have long shunned higher or exclusive usage of the JANAF pipeline, also called Adria, saying it charged higher fees than Druzhba and due to uncertainty over whether it could transport enough oil to cover the full needs of Hungary and Slovakia.

Croatia has insisted the capacity was sufficient.

MOL said on Friday that Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia and the European Commission have agreed to conduct tests under international supervision to determine its capacity.

"After that, we will finally be able to see clearly what the Croatian section of the Adria pipeline is capable of," the MOL statement said. "At present, there is no point in throwing around figures that have not been verified by appropriate tests."

(Reuters)