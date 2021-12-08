Crowley eWolf Electric Tugboat to Feature Schottel Propulsion

Crowley’s new 25-m eWolf, the first all-electric tug to be built and operated in the U.S., will be equipped with Schottel systems, including a pair of RudderPropellers type SRP 430 featuring the LE-Drive (Embedded L-Drive) and MariHub, the data IoT Gateway and monitoring solution.

Designed by Crowley Engineering Services and to be built at Master Boat Builders shipyard in Coden, Alabama, the innovative workboat is scheduled to enter operations by mid-2023. When it enters service, it is expected that eWolf will support ship arrivals and departures at the Port of San Diego in California.

The propulsion system of eWolf consists of two electrically driven Schottel RudderPropellers type SRP 430 LE (2,050 kW each) featuring propeller diameters of 2.5m, designed to help provide a bollard pull of around 70 short tons.

The eWolf will have a 6-Mwh energy storage system with sufficient capacity enabling the vessel to deliver one full day of normal work without using a drop of fuel. Batteries can supply power to the propulsion system almost instantly, ensuring effective ship support and harbour escort services without emissions. The tug’s systems are designed for fast-changing load requirements. The vessel has two generators on board for emergency use and to enable longer transit distances at a reduced speed.

In addition, eWolf will feature MariHub, the IoT gateway and monitoring solution from Schottel, a system to record and analyze signals from sensors, machinery and other components. Together with the condition monitoring service ProCMS, MariHub is designed to allow for early detection of irregularities in the propulsion system.

