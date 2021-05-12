Cruise Shipping: Sea Cloud Spirit Delivered

Sea Cloud Spirit has been delivered to Sea Cloud Cruises from the Vigo, Spain shipyard, and its maiden voyage is set for September 14, 2021, for a 10-night roundtrip Rome to Rome.

The plan is to have the ship spend the fall in the Western Mediterranean and the upcoming winter season in the Canary Islands. As cruising makes its return, the new build with a capacity of only 136 guests, is expected to become a nice alternative for younger guests looking for a smaller cruise experience.

Sea Cloud Spirit is a modern sailing ship, offering guests plenty of space under the open sky, flexible dining times (both inside and outside), balcony cabins, an exclusive and spacious spa/wellness area, and an elegant interior-design combined with a classical yacht-style feel. However, like her sister ships, she will also incorporate a traditional sailing experience, sailing the way it was always meant to be done, by hand.

Sea Cloud Spirit becomes the third ship for Sea Cloud Cruises, who currently sail the Sea Cloud and the Sea Cloud II. The Sea Cloud is the oldest sailing passenger ship in the world and has a history unlike any ship ever built. First, as a private yacht for American socialite Marjorie Merriweather Post, then a floating diplomatic palace for leaders from all over the world, and later a warship ship for the Americans during WWII.

The experience of nature is at the center of every journey on the Sea Cloud Spirit. Roughly 44,100 square feet (4,100 square meters) of sails will propel the ship, with a low consumption hybrid diesel-electric unit installed, too. Like its sister ships, the majority of each trip is conducted under the sails, engines off.