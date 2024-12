Viking Vela, the first of a new series of cruise ships that Fincantieri is building for the Viking shipowner, was delivered at the Ancona shipyard in Italy.

With a gross tonnage of 54,300 tons and 499 cabins accomodating 998 passengers, Viking Vela is in the small cruise ship segment. It is the 13th ship delivered by Fincantieri to Viking , including the two expedition units built by the subsidiary Vard.