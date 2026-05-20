cruisePAL to Provide Safety Management System Modules to Mercy Ships

cruisePAL has announced a strategic partnership with Mercy Ships, the international non-governmental organization dedicated to delivering free, lifechanging surgical care and medical training worldwide.

cruisePAL will provide its comprehensive core SMS (Safety Management System) modules to support Mercy Ships’ two world-class hospital vessels—the Africa Mercy and the GlobalMercy—as well as their International Support Center (ISC).

Given the unique operational environment of a floating hospital, cruisePAL has also developed a tailored Gangway solution specifically designed to meet Mercy Ships’ requirements for managing a high-volume influx of volunteer professionals, medical staff, and patients.

Since its founding in 1978, Mercy Ships has operated the world’s largest civilian hospital ships, primarily serving underserved communities across sub-Saharan Africa. Their work is sustained by a global network of volunteer surgeons, nurses, and educators. The integration of cruisePAL’s digital ecosystem will streamline communications and safety protocols, ensuring that these vessels can operate with maximum efficiency in any environment.