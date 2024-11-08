Crystal Orders Another Cruise Ship from Fincantieri

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has received an order for a new cruise ship from U.S.-based cruise operator Crystal, following the exercise of the option granted under the two-unit agreement from June 2024.

The value of the agreement, subject to financing and other terms and conditions, is considered as large, which for Fincantieri means it represents a value between $590 million to $1.07 billion.

The new unit, as its sister ships, will boast a gross tonnage of 61,800 tons and accommodate approximately 690 passengers.

Developed by renowned international architectural firms, the interior designs will use the finest materials and the best craftsmanship.

The ship will feature all-suite accommodations, with private verandas including a popular single occupancy category designed for solo travelers.