CSL Acquires Minority Stake in EMS-Tech

The world's largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships The CSL Group has acquired a minority stake in Canadian engineering firm EMS-Tech Inc., a designer and supplier of bulk material handling systems.

The investment will build on the synergies developed between CSL and EMS-Tech over 25 years and will leverage the companies' respective strengths in delivering advanced cargo handling solutions. EMS-Tech will continue to be independently managed by its current team.

For over three decades, EMS-Tech has provided innovative solutions to the bulk material handling industry, many of which can be found on self-unloading ships and transhipment assets owned and operated by CSL worldwide.

"We are excited to be working with CSL to advance integrated marine and land-based material handling systems," said EMS-Tech President and Owner, Peter Sorensen. "We believe that project partnerships with CSL will take our industry-leading expertise and know-how to new markets and geographies."

"Since CSL began working with EMS-Tech in 1996, the alignment of our complimentary capabilities has produced state-of-the-art cargo handling solutions for our customers," said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO.

"This investment is an extension of our confidence in EMS-Tech's capabilities and growth potential, and a continuation of our commitment to provide our global customers with a full range of safe, sustainable and high-performance services.