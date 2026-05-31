Damen Delivers Landing Utility Vessel to Blueshell Mussels

On April 20, Damen Shipyards Group signed a contract with Blueshell Mussels for the delivery of a Landing Utility Vessel (LUV) 2208. The vessel, named Bountiful, is supporting the company’s mussel harvesting operation in the Shetland Islands off the north coast of Scotland.

Blueshell Mussels is a family-owned business located in Brae, on the island of Mainland. The company approached Damen when they heard that the shipbuilder had a LUV 2208 available.

It is Damen’s practice to construct its vessels in series and keep them in stock. In this way, it provides its clients with fast delivery of a proven product. The LUV 2208 ordered by Blueshell Mussels was one of two that Damen had in stock at the time. As a result of this, Blueshell Mussels was able to take delivery of its new vessel almost immediately following the signing of the contract.

The 21.7 x 7.5 metre LUV 2208 is designed to perform a range of coastal and harbour operations, including transport of both people and equipment. The vessel is often deployed to islands where it operates in the aquaculture industry or as a lifeline for remote communities.

In the aquaculture sector, the LUV 2208 is able to handle large nets and cables and, with its robust bow ramp, load and unload harvests. It boasts a large, free deck area capable of handling up to 70 tonnes of equipment. The vessel can be outfitted with a crane able to lift 2,500 kilograms at 15.5 metres and 15 tonnes at 3.5 metres.



