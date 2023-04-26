Damen Marine Services' New Multi Cat Vessel is a "Swiss Army Knife of workboats"

Damen Shipyards' division Damen Marine Services has taken delivery of the first of a new class of Damen Multi Cat, a Multi Cat 3313 SD named DMS Snipe.

Damen Marine Services, which offers Damen vessels for charter, both fully crewed and bareboat, has described the DMS Snipe as a "Swiss Army Knife of workboats"

"While Damen’s Multi Cat range is known for its shallow draught capabilities, this new class can draw less than two meters, an exceptional achievement for a 33-metre vessel," Damen said.

"The Multi Cat 3313 SD continues the Multi Cat ethos of being the Swiss Army Knife of workboats. The DMS Snipe is equipped with a wide range of equipment, including two deck cranes, an anchor winch, and towing pins. It also has exception deck space for its length. It is ideal for all types of operation in shallow waters including construction, anchor handling, and dredging support," Damen Marine Services said.

DMS Snipe joined DMS’s fleet in the Arabian Gulf.

"With its long coastline and shallow waters, the Gulf is a consistent source of demand for vessels able to operate in such an environment. Clients include oil & gas majors led by Aramco, dredging and marine construction companies that use them for a variety of activities including anchor handling and supplying fresh water and fuel to offshore installations. Albwardy Damen shipyard in the UAE provides facilities for DMS to resupply and maintain its vessels," DMS said.

"DMS’s latest acquisition has been delivered pre-prepared for upgrade to IMO Tier III compliance. While it is not yet a requirement in the Gulf, by having the necessary pipework, foundations and other preliminary equipment in position, Damen’s Marine NOx Reduction System can be installed quicker and more economically if and when the decision is taken to proceed. With their shallow draught capability, vessels like the Multi Cat 3313 SD can also avoid damaging marine ecosystems when operating close to reefs or the shore," DMS said.

The vessel will shortly set off to begin its first charter, a major dredging operation, which will take place over Q2 and Q3 2023.



