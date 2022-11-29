Danelec Launches New Voyage Data Recorder Services

Danelec, a provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry, has announced the introduction of two new web-based Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) services designed to provide VDR status information as well give ship managers and operators secure remote access to the VDRs onboard vessels.

The VDR Monitoring Service introduces a new online health status overview of VDRs combined with reported location of vessels, while the VDR Management Service adds to this with several key new features, including the ability to remotely extract VDR recordings, download alarm logs and VDR Pre-Annual Performance Tests (Pre-APT), Danelec said.

According to Danelec, the new services are designed to enable improved operational safety, continued compliance monitoring, uninterrupted incident investigation, enhanced service planning, remote service configuration and predictive maintenance.

Both services are powered by DanelecConnect IoT infrastructure used as a data collection system for supporting shipowners in their digital transformation.

The VDR services are accessible directly online via the Danelec eService portal digital platform while Danelec’s plug & play Vessel Remote Server (VRS) takes care of two- way data transfer to and from the platform.

"Among the first shipowners having already benefitted from these new remote and digital services is Eurotankers Inc., on the MV Eurovoyager, a crude oil tanker with extensive maritime IoT features already in place," Danelec said.

Capt. Ioannis Kourtelis, Marine & HSQE Manager, DPA, EUROTANKERS INC. said : “Eurovoyager is an important ship in our fleet as it sets the direction for future-proofing our business through maritime digitalization and the Internet of Things."

“With a VRS previously installed it was very straightforward to add Danelec’s new VDR Management Service to the already very useful VDR Monitoring Service.

“We have benefited significantly from the monitoring and status data as well as access to the system and sensor data we now have. We expect to see more advantages including the ability to optimise VDR pre-Annual Performance Testing in the future.”