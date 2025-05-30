Danfoss Delivers AC Drives For Finnish Navy Corvettes

Finland-based Danfoss Drives is supplying variable-speed AC drives for the propulsion systems of the Finnish Navy’s four Pohjanmaa-class multi-role corvettes. Part of the Finnish Defense Squadron 2020 project, these corvettes are under construction at Rauma Marine Constructions’ (RMC) shipyard in Rauma, Finland. These AC drives are engineered to withstand the demanding naval environment and comply with stringent requirements for environmental resilience, shock resistance, electromagnetic compatibility, and national Navy/NATO standards.

The multi-role corvette is a warship capable of effectively executing the Navy’s missions at sea year-round. In terms of performance and features, these warships are designed for the varying conditions of the Baltic Sea and international operations. The Squadron 2020 project vessels are scheduled for completion by 2029.

Danfoss’ megawatt-class, liquid-cooled AC drives—identical to those being supplied to the Finnish Navy—are also deployed on Wasaline’s Aurora Botnia ferry on the Vaasa-Umeå route. For the past four years, the Aurora Botnia has utilized Danfoss AC drives to orchestrate a sophisticated hybrid propulsion system, managing power distribution from the LNG main engine’s generators to 2x6-megawatt propeller motors and a 2-megawatt-hour battery bank.