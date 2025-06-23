Danfoss iC7 Series Powers New Electric Ferry

The newly launched electric ferry Nerthus has set sail, featuring Danfoss Drives’ latest iC7 series as a key part of its all-electric propulsion system.

Danfoss provided essential components for the ferry’s electric drivetrain and parts of the shoreside charging infrastructure.

Molslinjen, Denmark’s largest domestic ferry operator, invited key partners and guests to celebrate Denmark’s newest e-ferry on Friday June 20, 2025, when Nerthus officially was put into service. Jørgen Mads Clausen, Chairman Emeritus of Danfoss, joined the voyage to mark this exciting milestone.

The Nerthus e-ferry uses Danfoss’ iC7-Marine solution, an engineered-to-order system tailored to the demands of marine applications. It runs on 100% electric battery power during normal operation, with a biofuel-powered backup generator for extra flexibility, an upgrade compared to the Ellen ferry, the longest ranging fully e-ferry in the world.

Danfoss’ iC7 solutions are designed to fit the exact needs of each vessel, speeding up delivery and improving efficiency and performance. The system also supports hybrid energy storage through the versatile iC7-Hybrid platform, making it a comprehensive solution for modern electric ferries.