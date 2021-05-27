Danish Coastal Authority Orders New Survey Ship

The Danish Coastal Authority has ordered a new survey ship from Tuco Marine – ProZero Workboats to replace the 34-year-old vessel Ekko from 2022.

The new vessel, which will be used for surveying Danish waters and collecting coastal development data, is expected to cost approximately DKK 10 million ($1.6 million), including advanced measuring equipment.

The vessel will be equipped with an A-frame for towed sensors as well as a multi-beam echo sounder that can measure the seabed with millimeter accuracy down to just over 200 meters depth.

The ship itself is specially built for the harsh weather conditions on the West Coast, where a large part of the survey takes place. The almost 15 m long ship with two powerful inboard engines of a total of 1,000 HP is built in carbon fiber and reinforced, so it can withstand sailing into very shallow water depths and even regular grounding as such is an important part of the vessels daily tasks.

Area manager Niels Kristian Kvistgaard from the Coastal Authority said, “Coastal surveying places some very special demands on the ship's construction, not least because we expect it to be in operation for many years. The solution and execution that we get from Tuco is, as I see it, the ideal starting point for us to be able to deliver high quality data for many years to come.”

Coastal director Merete Løvschall, who today signed the contract with the shipyard, said, "An efficient surveying vessel with state-of-the-art surveying equipment is absolutely crucial for us to be able to follow the development of the coasts and solve our other tasks in the maritime territory. The coastal surveys are the mainstay of the data base on which we base ourselves in the work of making our coasts climate robust and creating security for all the people who live along the Danish coasts. ”

The tender process has been ongoing for the last six months, and the primary attorney to the Danish stat has assisted the Danish Coastal Authority in carrying out the tender. Hauschildt Marine A/S has also assisted with ship technical advice in the tender process and will now manage the construction process until the delivery of the finished ship next year.