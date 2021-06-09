De Nora Acquires Hyde Marine

De Nora said it has acquired Calgon Carbon Corporation's UV Technologies Division (CCUV), including the products, brands and assets of UV ballast water management systems (BWMS) manufacturer Hyde Marine as well as municipal and industrial water treatment brands RAYOX, SENTINEL and C3 SERIES UV.

The acquisition was signed on June 7 and is expected to close on July 1, De Nora said.

By combining De Nora BALPURE electrolytic disinfection (EC) BWMS and the Hyde Marine ultra-violet (UV) Hyde GUARDIAN BWMS, De Nora will offer both UV and EC BWMS over a full range of flows. The Hyde GUARDIAN is suited to vessels with lower ballast flow rates, whereas BALPURE systems have generally been installed on vessels with high ballast flow rates. Both systems have been extensively installed across the global maritime industry and approved to meet the International Maritime Organization and U.S. Coast Guard requirements.

Matt Granitto, general manager at De Nora Marine Technologies, said, “The requirements to treat ballast water and marine wastewater have never been more stringent, with advanced water treatment technologies including BWMS critical to both compliance and the preservation of marine ecosystems across the globe. With thousands of ships still lacking BWMS and the industry heading for a peak in demand in 2022, the acquisition of Calgon Carbon’s UV Technologies Division, including its Hyde Marine product line, is both timely and important. It enables us to leverage the respective strengths of De Nora and Hyde Marine’s products, sales channels and manufacturing facilities and to be a true partner to the ship owners and operators by helping them meet regulatory deadlines and supporting them after the sale.”