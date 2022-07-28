De Nora, N-KOM Ink BWMS Service Agreement Deal

De Nora Marine Technologies signed a formal service subcontracting agreement with Nakilat-Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM), one of the largest shipyard and offshore repair facilities in the Middle East, located at Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. The agreement will expand service convenience for De Nora Ballast Water Management Systems (BWMS) installed on vessels trading in the Gulf region.

The subcontracting agreement is designed to provide strategic support to shipowners and operators by establishing an after-sales station, combining De Nora technical experience and N-KOM project management to augment service to vessels trading in the Ras Laffan Port.

“De Nora is committed to ensuring our ballast water management systems perform at their optimal level to help vessels comply with international ballast water management regulations for the protection of marine ecosystems around the globe,” said Dimitrios Tsoulos, Regional Sales Manager from De Nora. “With our BALPURE system installed on board a significant number of LNGC vessels trading in the region, our agreement with K-NOM gives De Nora a respected strategic, technical partner in the Gulf region.”

Under the terms of the agreement, N-KOM will provide a service backbone featuring more than 2,000 technical staff, including 200 engineers 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week to support ballast water equipment operations, including a dedicated warehouse facility for parts and equipment.

De Nora offers both ultraviolet (UV) and electrochlorination (EC) BWMS technologies over a full range of flows and vessel types, including the BALPURE system, utilizing slipstream EC technology and the Hyde GUARDIAN UV-based system. Both BWM systems are approved to meet IMO D-2 and U.S. Coast Guard requirements.