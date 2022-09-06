De Nora Unveils MARINER M64 Sewage Treatment Plant

Water treatment solutions company De Nora Marine Technologies, LLC, announced the launch of MARINER M64, a compact, dual-technology marine sewage treatment plant (STP) solution – combining the benefits of both electrolytic (EC) and biological treatment to enable vessels to achieve regulatory wastewater compliance with MEPC.227 (64).

The MARINER M64 unit features biological treatment through Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology with recirculation electrolysis process with reverse polarity – enabling vessel operators to enjoy a small, lightweight unit, which can be easily installed in compact areas, De Nora said.

Combining two opposing technologies – EC and biological – De Nora is the only water technology company to deliver a comprehensive STP solution to the maritime marketspace, particularly since the inclusion of an independent, recirculation EC treatment stage prior to discharge allows the MARINER M64 design to function differently from any other system on the market.

Biological treatment on the front end aligned with the recirculation electrolysis through a patent-pending design on the back end prior to discharge, the MARINER M64 unit features an easily maintainable “slider” cell and achieves effective oxidation with lower power consumption – helping to reduce a vessel’s carbon footprint.

“The MARINER M64 unit breaks the historical mold of STP operations and now gives operators, as well as the fishery market, the confidence of using two, proven and effective technologies for effective wastewater treatment,” said Dana Casbeer, global product manager, De Nora Marine Technologies. “It is perfect for vessels where space is a constraint and simple operation is required, with the goal of becoming the gold standard by which all other sewage treatment systems now will be measured.”

According to Casbeer, operating the MARINER M64 technology is simple. There is zero chemical dosing for treatment and automatic operation is accomplished with a push of a button. Designed with simplicity and compliance in-mind, it is easily managed by crews since it contains no messy influent sewage screens or filters and is fully automated via a dynamic interface screen – providing continuous, quality discharge of wastewater.

Casbeer added De Nora set out to provide a novel treatment technology like it did with its OMNIPURE technology suite more than more than 40 years earlier. “We understand shipowners look to us to provide a competitively priced solution, which delivers lightweight and durable equipment for installation into small footprints,” said Casbeer. “The MARINER M64 unit delivers all that and more – fully supported by a global service and parts network when needed to help operators maintain uptime.”

International Maritime Organization certification of the MARINER M64 technology is expected by the end of 2022.