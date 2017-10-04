MAN Gensets Delivered for Italian Patrol Vessel

Following an order won in October 2016, MAN Diesel & Turbo SE has delivered gensets for the first of new series of Italian Navy offshore patrol vessels (OPV) and has secured an order for second shipset.

After the successful factory acceptance tests (FAT) in July 2017 witnessed by a delegation from the Italian Navy, MAN Diesel & Turbo SE has delivered four MAN 12V175D generating sets to Fincantieri Muggiano Shipyard, where the first of a class of seven Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessels (Pattugliatore Polivalente d'Altura - PPA) is currently under construction.

Now, after being successfully operated in commercial marine installations, the MAN 175D is also available as a fully qualified and referenced product for the defense market.

Following the delivery of MAN main and auxiliary engines for the Logistic Support Ship (LSS) Vulcano, this is the second contribution to the Italian Navy's fleet renewal program, and it will not be the last as the engines for the Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) are currently in production and the follow-up gensets order for the second PPA has recently been placed by Fincantieri.

The MAN 12V175D gensets for the PPA class are specifically designed for Navy applications, including double elastic mounting layout to fulfill strict vibration and shock requirements. Two of the gensets are equipped with a high-performance noise enclosure to guarantee a very low acoustic signature and MAN own-designed SCR exhaust after-treatment systems, already compliant with the latest IMO TIER III emission regulations.

Lex Nijsen, Head of Four-Stroke Marine, said, “MAN Diesel & Turbo SE is proud of having contributed with the MAN 175D to such an ambitious and technologically advanced fleet renewal program. The close cooperation with Fincantieri and the Italian Navy has been the key factor for a successful project and has laid the foundation for securing the order for the second shipset.”

Programma di Rinnovamento Navale is a major fleet renewal project that will comprehensively modernize the Italian fleet, allowing a number of older vessels to be retired in the process. MAN Diesel & Turbo SE has furthermore won the order to supply main and auxiliary engines for a logistics support ship (LSS) and landing helicopter dock (LHD).

MAN Diesel & Turbo’s scope of supply for the LSS covers two 20V32/44CR main engines (delivering 12,000 kW each) for diesel-mechanical propulsion, plus four 6L27/38 gensets (delivering 2,084 kW each). The scope of supply for the LHD is two 20V32/44CR main engines (delivering 12,000 kW each), plus four 9L32/44CR gensets (delivering 5,400 kW each). MAN Diesel & Turbo will also supply its in-house-designed SCR system for the auxiliary engines.