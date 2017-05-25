Marine Link
Thursday, May 25, 2017

Patrol Boats Delivered to the Vietnam Coast Guard

May 25, 2017

  • US Ambassador Ted Osius, fourth from left, inspects new Metal Shark patrol boats with Vietnam Coast Guard members during a delivery ceremony Monday May 22, 2017 in Quang Nam, central Vietnam (Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi)
  • Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi
  • Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi
  • US Ambassador Ted Osius, fourth from left, inspects new Metal Shark patrol boats with Vietnam Coast Guard members during a delivery ceremony Monday May 22, 2017 in Quang Nam, central Vietnam (Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi) US Ambassador Ted Osius, fourth from left, inspects new Metal Shark patrol boats with Vietnam Coast Guard members during a delivery ceremony Monday May 22, 2017 in Quang Nam, central Vietnam (Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi)
  • Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi
  • Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi Photos courtesy US Embassy Hanoi

Six new military patrol boats built by Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark have been delivered to the Vietnam Coast Guard.

The welded-aluminum Metal Shark 45-foot Defiant pilothouse patrol vessels were provided to Vietnam by the United States in a move that underscores the increased security cooperation between the two nations. The vessels were officially handed over by U.S. Ambassador Ted Osius to the Vietnam Coast Guard on Monday in the province of Quang Nam.
 
The new patrol boats will be employed by the Vietnam Coast Guard on law enforcement missions focused on smuggling, illicit trafficking, piracy and armed robbery against ships, and illegal fishing, according to a statement by the U.S. Embassy.
 
The vessels, which were built at Metal Shark’s Franklin, La. waterfront shipyard complex, are powered with twin Cat C-9 diesel engines mated to Hamilton water jets. Urethane-sheathed, closed-cell foam collars by Wing provide impact protection during alongside maneuvers or while docking. Metal Shark’s Defiant-class design has been extensively proven among military operators, with parent craft vessels in service with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and the militaries of U.S. partner nations worldwide.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News