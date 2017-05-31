Jawar Al Khaleej Takes Delivery of Two Vessels

Jawar Al Khaleej Shipping LLC (JAK), a provider of specialist services to the offshore oil and gas sector in the Arabian Gulf, has taken delivery of a Damen Fast Crew Supplier (FCS) 5009 and an ASD 3213 tug for operations at the Al Basra (ABOT) and Khor Al Amaya (KAAOT ) oil terminals. Between them, these facilities handle more than 90 percent of Iraq’s crude oil exports.

The FCS 5009 is named the Jawar Abu Dhabi and the ASD 3213 is the Jawar Faw. A second ASD 3213, the Jawar Um Qasr, is due for delivery shortly. With 85 metric tons of bollard pull, the ASD 3213 is one of the most powerful tugs in the Damen portfolio.

The contract for these vessels was signed in November 2016 and the first two have joined the extensive JAK fleet of support vessels that serve the offshore industry in the Middle East. These include anchor-handling tugs, support vessels jack up barges, emergency oil spill response vessel, crew boats, heavy lift crane vessel and flat top barges. The new acquisitions will also join two existing Damen tugs; the Jawar Basra, another ASD 3213, delivered in 2015, and the Jawar Dubai, a Stan Tug 2909 purchased in 2009.

Built at Damen Shipyards Antalya, and with a capacity of up to 80 passengers, 240m² of deck space and a top speed of 25 knots, the Jawar Abu Dhabi will be used as high-speed transport for personnel and their equipment around the area. The Jawar Faw and its counterpart are products of the Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam. They will apply their 85 metric tons of bollard pull to maneuver the VLCCs that berth at the oil terminals, located on the Faw Peninsular. This part of the Arabian Gulf is known for its high winds and their mission is to ensure an uninterrupted service throughout the year. The two oil terminals are a vital part of Iraq’s economic infrastructure and are currently expanding their facilities in expectation of increased exports on the years ahead.