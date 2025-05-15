Denmark Launches Data-Driven Remote Pilotage

With approval from the Danish Emergency Management Agency, DanPilot and Danelec are now initiating a test program for remote pilotage—the first of its kind in the world. The approval marks a significant step towards a technological paradigm shift, opening new possibilities for safety, climate action, and operational efficiency in the maritime sector.

After six years of development, Denmark is taking a step towards a more efficient and digital maritime infrastructure. The test program created by DanPilot and Danelec allows pilots to guide ships from land, using only advanced data transmitted directly from the vessels.

The aim is to improve pilot safety and reduce fuel consumption for ships without compromising navigational safety. In this way, remote pilotage can support Denmark’s maritime leadership in the shift towards safer and more sustainable shipping.

The approval has been granted as part of a broader effort to enhance safety and preparedness at sea. The test will serve as a foundation for future regulation and possible broader application, both nationally and internationally.

The remote pilotage program will take place in the Kattegat and the western Baltic Sea. For the first time, it allows pilots to guide selected ships through Danish waters without boarding them physically. Instead, the operation is carried out from a control center in the city of Randers, removing the most hazardous part of a pilot’s job: the physical boarding of ships.

For the maritime sector, remote pilotage offers significant benefits. Ships no longer need to alter course or speed to embark a pilot, which leads to lower fuel consumption. At the same time, the need for pilot boats is eliminated in relevant scenarios, saving both fuel and logistics resources without compromising operational safety.

During the test phase, the technology will only be used on vessels that meet specific technical requirements and only in designated waters. The solution is expected to be relevant for up to 10 percent of DanPilot’s pilotage operations in Danish waters.

The test is conducted in collaboration with a range of shipping companies, including Maersk, which contributes ships operating in the test area.

Remote pilotage is based on Danelec’s technology, which collects and transmits key data from the ship—including course, speed, and position—via the ship’s Voyage Data Recorder (VDR). This data is transmitted in real time to DanPilot’s control center in Randers. Here, the pilot uses Danelec’s software to analyze the information and provide accurate navigational guidance without being physically present on board.

About the test program: