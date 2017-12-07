LR Presents CES Descriptive Notes to China Smart Ship

Great Intelligence, the first China smart ship, was presented with Lloyd's Register (LR) cyber-enabled ship (CES) descriptive notes.

Great Intelligence was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) and built at Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard Co., Ltd (GWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Along with LR, System Engineering research Institute (SERI) and China Class Society (CCS) were also involved in this project.

Great Intelligence, a 38,800 dwt modified version of the Green Dolphin fuel-efficient Bulk Carrier concept, is the pilot smart ship project within China. LR’s latest CES descriptive notes will be assigned to the project and the latest requirements are applied to this ship. The vessel achieved LR’s CES descriptive notes – Cyber AL2 Safe (Navigation, Propulsion, Steering), Cyber AL2 Maintain (M/E, A/E, Boiler, Shaft) and Cyber AL2 Perform (Energy Management).

Nick Brown, LR Marine & Offshore Director said: “LR is extremely pleased to be presenting this first smart ship in China with our latest cyber-enabled ship descriptive notes. It is a true landmark for all parties involved and another step forward in our digital journey as an industry as well as a milestone for smart shipping in China. We are very proud to be helping our clients build more autonomous ships that are safer, more efficient and energy saving.”

Wang Yi, Vice General Manager, CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company, commented: “Huangpu Wenchong shipyard will continue to work on the deep development of smart ship and contribute more to the shipping industry, we wish a bright future for the Great Intelligence and believe she will create miracles for the operating company and shipowner.”

Li Xin, Innovation Centre Smart Ship Project Team Vice Director of SDARI, said: “SDARI has been making effort to design ships that are safe, economic and efficient. Great Intelligence is one of those. We redesigned the ship as a digital ship, we didn’t just apply the smart systems. After the delivery, it will be an example what a smart ship is and make the shipping safer, more economic and more efficient.”

Qiu Bohua, Director, CSSC Systems Engineering Research Institute, Oceanic Intelligent Technology Innovation Centre, commented: “The Ship Operation and Maintenance System (SOMS) utilises advanced sensing technology to build the ship's network. Moreover, SOMS builds the brain based on intelligent technologies such as machine learning. Finally, SOMS realises the intelligent application such as energy efficiency management system and health management system.”