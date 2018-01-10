GE Marine Gas Turbine for New US Navy Destroyer

GE’s Marine Solutions said it has shipped a LM2500 marine gas turbine propulsion module that will help power the U.S. Navy’s 75th DDG Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125), the company reported at the Surface Navy Association’s 30th Annual Symposium.



Shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division will construct this new destroyer with U.S. Navy Flight III upgrades incorporated. Each DDG destroyer features four GE LM2500 marine gas turbines in a COmbined Gas turbine And Gas turbine (COGAG) configuration.



“Since 1991 – for just the U.S. Navy’s DDG program alone – GE has delivered nearly 300 of our reliable LM2500 marine gas turbines,” said GE’s Brien Bolsinger, Vice President, Marine Operations, Evendale, Ohio.



Ingalls has delivered 30 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy, most recently the Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) on November 15. John Finn (DDG 113) was commissioned on July 15, 2017, in Pearl Harbor. Other destroyers currently under construction at Ingalls include Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) and Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123).



Including the DDG 51 program, GE has delivered 750 gas turbines to the U.S. Navy, its largest marine engine customer.