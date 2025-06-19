DHT Snags 2018-built VLCC for $107m

DHT Holdings entered into an agreement to acquire a VLCC built in 2018 at Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), for $107 million. The vessel is scheduled to deliver towards the end of the third quarter of 2025.

“This is a sister of vessels built by us in 2018, a design with large carrying capacity and premium earning capabilities, well suited for the trading patterns of our key customers," said DHT’s President & CEO, Svein Moxnes Harfjeld. "We believe this to be a fitting addition to our fleet, replacing some of the earnings capacity that has been divested this year, delivering into a market with attractive prospects.”

The acquisition will be financed through the company’s available liquidity and projected mortgage debt. The vessel was built to a high specification by its current owner and is fitted with an exhaust gas cleaning system. The acquisition will improve DHT’s age profile and will further improve the DHT fleet’s efficiency metrics.