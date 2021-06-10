Marine Link
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Diana Shipping Bags Charter for Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 10, 2021

Diana Shipping's Boston vessel / Credit: patrick westeel/MarineTraffic.com

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping has secured a charter contract for its m/v Boston Capesize dry bulk vessel.

The charter is with C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda, with the gross charter rate set at US$25,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until a minimum of April 15, 2022, up to a maximum of June 15, 2022.

The charter is expected to start on June 15, 2021. The m/v Boston is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany, at a gross charter rate of US$15,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Boston” is a 177,828 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2007.

"The employment of “Boston” is anticipated to generate approximately US$7.65 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter," Diana Shipping said.

