Marine Link
Sunday, May 16, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Diana Shipping Strikes Kamsarmax Charter Deal with Bocimar

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 7, 2021

Diana Shipping's Myrsini Carrier - Credit:Pak Agen/MarineTraffic.com

Diana Shipping's Myrsini Carrier - Credit:Pak Agen/MarineTraffic.com

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Bocimar for its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Myrsini. 

Diana Shipping said Friday that the gross charter rate was US$27,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a time charter period until minimum October 15, 2021, and up to maximum November 30, 2021. 

"The charter is expected to commence on May 10, 2021. The m/v Myrsini is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of US$11,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties," Diana Shipping said.

The “Myrsini” is a 82,117 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

"The employment of “Myrsini” is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.3 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter," the company added.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). 

As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias,  is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.21 years, the shipping firm added.

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making

Winning the Next Event
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News