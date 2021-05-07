Diana Shipping Strikes Kamsarmax Charter Deal with Bocimar

Dry bulk shipping company Diana Shipping has entered into a time charter contract with Bocimar for its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Myrsini.

Diana Shipping said Friday that the gross charter rate was US$27,750 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a time charter period until minimum October 15, 2021, and up to maximum November 30, 2021.

"The charter is expected to commence on May 10, 2021. The m/v Myrsini is currently chartered, as previously announced, to Ausca Shipping Limited, Hong Kong, at a gross charter rate of US$11,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties," Diana Shipping said.

The “Myrsini” is a 82,117 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2010.

"The employment of “Myrsini” is anticipated to generate approximately US$4.3 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter," the company added.

Upon completion of the previously announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Naias, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax).

As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the company’s fleet, including the m/v Naias, is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.21 years, the shipping firm added.