Digital Navigation: Nautisk and Kongsberg Partner

Norwegian digital navigation specialists Nautisk have announced a partnership that will make its products available via Kongsberg Digital’s Kognifai platform.

Kongsberg Digital, part of the Norwegian Kongsberg Group of companies, will offer Nautisk’s range of digital navigation and bridge management products to members of its existing Kognifai community as part of its end-to-end digital service.

Kongsberg Digital provides software and digital solutions to the maritime, oil and gas, renewables and utilities markets through Kognifai, its digital network platform. The platform, which encourages knowledge sharing and collaboration across a wide range of digital maritime tools, will feature core Nautisk products such as NaviPlanner digital route planning software, NaviTab document library and secure ECDIS chart updating tool NaviUpdate starting in August.

“We see a great upside by partnering with Kongsberg and joining the Kognifai community to make Nautisk’s solutions part of this platform,” said Espen Martinsen, Commercial Director at Nautisk. “What Kongsberg is doing with its Kognifai platform is exciting for the entire industry and we strongly believe that utilizing big data will be of increasing importance for the shipping industry going forward.”

Vigleik Takle, Vice President and Commercial Manager at Kongsberg Digital, added, “Nautisk’s applications for voyage planning and digital publications are a great addition to the Kognifai ecosystem. They solve some of the key needs we see in the market, and we are thrilled to offer our customers world-leading solutions within these application areas.”