Landay Joins Gibbs & Cox Board of Directors

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Gibbs & Cox, Inc. said that William E. "Bill" Landay III, President of W.E. LANDAY Consulting LLC, has been elected to its Board of Directors effective June 20, 2017.

"[VADM Landay’s] expertise in the areas of foreign military sales, DoD acquisition, and science and technology programs will be a tremendous addition to the future growth of Gibbs & Cox," said President and Chief Executive Chris Deegan.

Vice Admiral Landay retired in 2013 after more than 35 years of Naval service. His final assignment was as Director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) where he was in charge of the $400 billion DoD program responsible for the sale of equipment, defense technologies, training and other services to foreign governments. His prior assignments included Commanding Officer of the USS Aquila (PHM 4) and the USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), Program Executive Officer for the Navy's Littoral and Mine Warfare programs, Chief of Naval Research - where he oversaw the science and technology programs for the Navy and Marine Corps, and Program Executive Officer ships - where he was responsible for all non-nuclear shipbuilding programs.

Landay holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Systems Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy. He also has a Master of Science degree in Systems Technology (C4I) from the Naval Postgraduate School, and is a graduate of the Program for Management Development at the Harvard Business School. He was the 1998-1999 Navy Fellow in the Defense Systems Management College, Military Research Fellowship Program. He is a DoD level three certified acquisition professional and an expert in C4I Systems.

Landay currently serves on the Board of Directors of VT Halter Marine and SAFE Boats International and is a senior Advisor at Avascent International and the Potomac Institute of Policy Studies.