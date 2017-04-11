STI Marine Opens Rotterdam Distribution Center

STI Marine, a Division of Specified Technologies Inc., has added a new distribution center in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The central European location benefits local shipbuilders, providing an even more responsive service than before, improving availability and expediting delivery. “Its strategic proximity to major shipyards will ensure STI Marine products are readily available to meet the rigorous demands associated with cruise ship construction cycles,” said Ruben Wansink, STI Marine sales manager for Europe.

The new warehouse location will help ensure faster response time for product delivery in local markets and improve efficiency with European shipyards. “The Rotterdam warehouse complements our multiple locations in the United States, the Middle East, Singapore and China, supporting our goal to make stock of STI Marine products readily available in locations where shipbuilding activities are prevalent. Now we are even better positioned to deliver our products faster, which is essential for both new construction and refurbishment,” said James P. Stahl, STI Marine vice president and general manager.

STI Marine provides penetration seals and cable transits for use in fire-rated bulkheads and decks. Its product families include water-tight sealants, firestop collars, non-hardening putty, silicone foam, cable plugs and its EZ-Path Marine Cable Transits.