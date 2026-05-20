DLR Celebrates Keel-Laying of Seagoing Technology Platform

The German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) has celebrated the keel-laying of its seagoing technology platform at the FSG Shipyard in Flensburg.

The ship, named Modularis, will serve as a floating laboratory for innovative maritime technologies. The name combines the adjective 'modular' with the Latin noun 'maris' ('of the sea'), reflecting how DLR intends to use the platform: to test innovative technologies flexibly and under real operating conditions at sea.

The focus will be on climate-compatible propulsion systems, autonomous technologies and applications for security and defense. The German government is funding the project with a total of 36 million euros.

The vessel will be 48 meters long and 11.5 meters wide, with capacity for up to 20 people. Test voyages are planned primarily in the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Mediterranean, with missions lasting up to seven days.

Modularis will be equipped with redundant safety and control systems, enabling novel, as-yet uncertified energy, navigation and communication systems to be tested for the first time. This will help accelerate development and certification processes. A digital twin will also allow comprehensive simulations and analyses to prepare for and complement practical development work.

On board, DLR researchers will test fuel cell, battery, sensor and automation systems, among other technologies. They will also trial the use of alternative fuels such as methanol, ammonia and hydrogen, for which the vessel will be fitted with an experimental engine room. In addition, the platform will support the deployment of uncrewed systems such as drones.

Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven is leading the construction of the maritime technology platform and has subcontracted the hull construction to FSG Shipyard in Flensburg. Both shipyards are part of the Heinrich Rönner Group. The vessel will be transferred to Bremerhaven in autumn. Following its completion in 2027, it will have its home port in Kiel.



