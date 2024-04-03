DNV Approves Bergen Engines’ Methanol-Ready Notation

Norwegian power solutions provider Bergen Engines has secured DNV’s approval of its methanol-ready statement for marine engines.

According to Bergen Engines, methanol will be an important fuel option for marine applications and is currently adapting research accordingly, with the maritime industry in focus.

Methanol, a versatile and sustainable fuel when produced from renewables, offers numerous advantages for Bergen medium-speed engines, the company said, adding that its efficient combustion properties reduce emissions and contribute to enhanced engine performance.

“We are proud to announce the approval of our methanol-ready notation by DNV. This achievement highlights our dedication to providing sustainable solutions to address the evolving needs of our customers and the environment. With methanol, we can offer a cleaner alternative to ship owners that aligns with our mission to drive positive change in the industry,” said Jon Erik Røv, Managing Director of Bergen Engines.

In addition to methanol, research is underway for other alternative fuels for Bergen Engines. Building upon its success in hydrogen blending, the company aims to develop a 100% hydrogen-fueled engine by the end of this year.

Simultaneously, ongoing research continues to assess the feasibility of utilizing ammonia as a primary fuel source, further expanding their green solutions portfolio for land and marine-based applications.