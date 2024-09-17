DNV Grants Approval for Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage System Retrofit Design

HD Hyundai Marine Solution, HD Hyundai Engineering & Technology, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), and Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems have obtained Approval in Principle (AIP) from DNV for their design of an onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) system for retrofits.

The retrofit design is applicable to a wide range of vessels, and DNV's AIP confirms that the OCCS technology is both feasible and prepared to meet emerging regulatory requirements.

The project was conducted as a Joint Industry Project (JIP) between DNV and the HD Hyundai companies, focusing on an LNG dual fuel, 15,000 TEU ultra-large container ship built by the HD Hyundai Group. The JIP successfully integrated advanced carbon capture and liquefaction systems developed by Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems and HD KSOE.

HD Hyundai Marine Solution performed basic design, HD Hyundai Engineering & Technology performed 3D modelling and detailed design, and DNV provided verification based on the applicable international regulations and its classification rules and guidelines.

Ki-Dong Lee, CEO of HD Hyundai Marine Solution, said, “We are proud to receive this certificate, and this AIP proves HD Hyundai’s design capability in the retrofit market. HD HMS has added OCCS retrofitting, along with Dual Fuel Engine Retrofit and FSRU/FSU conversion, to its eco-friendly retrofit business in order to provide total solutions that meet various customers’ requirements.

Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager of DNV Korea and Japan, said, “The AIP underscores the importance of collaborative innovation in advancing maritime decarbonization. Our joint efforts with these forward-thinking companies demonstrate the potential of OCCS technology as an immediate and practical solution to reduce emissions in shipping.”