DNV: Green Fleet Readiness Surges Ahead of Fuel Supply

By 2030, the alternative-fueled fleet will be able to burn up to 50 million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) of low-greenhouse gas (GHG) fuels annually, double the estimated volume needed to meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2030 emissions target. Yet today, actual consumption of low-GHG fuels remains at just 1 Mtoe. This widening gap between capacity and use highlights both the scale of industry commitment and the urgent need for fuel producers and infrastructure developers to accelerate supply to match the fleet’s readiness.

The ninth edition of DNV’s Maritime Forecast to 2050 provides a comprehensive analysis of the fuels, technologies, and regulations shaping the future of shipping, assisting decision-makers in navigating the next phase of the energy transition.

“The stage is set for the next phase of the maritime energy transition,” said Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV Maritime. “The IMO’s Net-Zero Framework has imperfections and greater clarity is urgently needed around how the collected money will be spent. It is already influencing investment decisions, operational choices and fuel strategies across the industry. Shipowners will adjust their strategic priorities pending the October IMO meeting, which will lay the foundation for the years and decades ahead.”

The report outlines several solutions that could help bridge the gap between fleet readiness and fuel availability: