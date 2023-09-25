DNV and Light Structures in Structural Health Monitoring and Digital Twins Partnership

Independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV and Light Structures AS, a supplier of fiber optic condition monitoring systems based on Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) technology, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on the development of new methodologies and solutions at the intersection of structural health monitoring and digital twin functionalities.

Brice Le Gallo, Vice President and Regional Director for Energy Systems, APAC, DNV and Niklas Hallgren, CEO at Light Structures were both present at the signing.

The company said collaboration marked a significant step forward in the companies's shared vision to advance innovative solutions in structural health monitoring and digital twin technologies capable of improving safety at sea as well as unlocking new operational efficiencies with the potential to reduce asset lifecycle maintenance costs.

"A key goal of the cooperation is to leverage the inherent value in structural integrity monitoring data acquired using Light Structures’ SENSFIB systems for complex marine and offshore projects," Light Structures said.

Under the MoU, DNV and Light Structures plan to collaborate on diverse areas including customer-requested project and solution design, modelling, hydrodynamic analysis, hybrid twin databases, interfacing, instrumentation, installation & commissioning, and co-marketing activities.

“Our collaboration with Light Structures unlocks the potential to boost digital twin fidelity, resulting in new levels of operational insight for our engineers and customers,” said Brice Le Gallo, Vice President and Regional Director for Energy Systems, APAC, DNV.

“Digitalisation in the maritime sector has streamlined our ability to widen the scope of applications that structural integrity data can benefit, so we are looking forward to exploring new workstreams and project implementations through our work with DNV,” said Niklas Hallgren, CEO, Light Structures