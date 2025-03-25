DNV Releases RP for Wind-Assist Technology Performance Testing

DNV is inviting feedback on its newly-released Recommended Practice (RP) to assess the performance of wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS).

The new RP has been developed to provide a basis for reliably determining the ability of different technologies to deliver efficiency gains when installed onboard.

Johanna Tranell, WAPS Performance Assessment Lead at DNV Maritime, says the new RP establishes a practical, reliable standard that helps generate transparent, verifiable data, building trust in the potential of these systems.

DNV’s RP proposes an on/off methodology - engaging and disengaging the system under similar operational and environmental conditions to measure performance. This provides a robust framework that, combined with independent third-party verification, delivers actionable insights for shipowners and operators looking to install the technology on their vessels.

DNV urges all stakeholders, including shipowners, operators, technology providers, academia and regulators, to review and contribute feedback on the RP.



