Norwegian offshore supply vessel owner DOF Group has signed agreements to sell two of its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel to an international buyer.

The sold vessels include Skandi Tender and Skandi Trader, both build in 2009.

The sale of Skandi Trader is contingent upon the buyer’s inspection, DOF Group added, not disclosing any additional details.

Both vessels are planned to be delivered to the new owner in September 2025.