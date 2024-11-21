DP World adds Three Terminals to Green Marine

DP World has expanded its Green Marine membership by adding the Vancouver, Nanaimo, and Saint John terminals to the program. DP World’s terminal in Prince Rupert has been Green Marine certified since 2013.



Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said: "We are committed to integrating environmental practices into our operations and continuously improving our sustainability, and we know from our experience with the program that Green Marine will provide us with the tools we need to achieve this ambitious goal."



David Bolduc, Green Marine President and CEO said: "We are very pleased to welcome three more DP World terminals in Canada. DP World's commitment to completing the certification process for four of its terminals illustrates environmental leadership that we hope will be followed by other marine companies."



The Green Marine environmental program addresses several environmental priority issues through its 14 performance indicators, including air emissions, greenhouse gases, spill prevention, waste management, and community relations. The certification process is rigorous and transparent, with the individual performance of each participant made public annually and the results independently verified every two years.