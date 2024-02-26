DP World and Masdar Team Up to Power Port Operations with Renewables

DP World has signed a partnership agreement with Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) to explore and implement renewable energy systems across its global port operations in the Middle East and Africa.

The agreement aims to facilitate the widespread adoption of renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS) within DP World’s global supply chain.

Over the course of the three-year partnership, DP World and Masdar will work together to identify optimal sites for the potential deployment of solar and energy storage systems, with an initial focus on Saudi Arabia, Senegal, and Egypt.

The partnership seeks to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy systems in DP World’s supply chain by sharing knowledge of the regulatory landscape and other challenges, particularly in emerging economies.

"Our partnership with Masdar represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable operations at our ports and terminals. By exploring renewable energy solutions, we aim to reduce our carbon footprint and drive positive change in the supply chain industry,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Chairman and CEO.

"Masdar and DP World are leading the way in the decarbonization of the company’s port operations and supply chain, to explore all options to advance the development and deployment of renewable energy power and storage systems in hard-to-abate sectors,” added Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar Chief Executive Officer.