Drydocks World Converts Tanker to FPSO Ahead of Deployment off Nigeria

Drydocks World has completed the full conversion and integration of the EMEM Floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, delivering a key offshore asset to support production at Nigeria’s Okwok field.

The FPSO, converted from double-hulled tanker, underwent structural modifications, marine system upgrades and the installation of 19 topside production and utility modules at Drydocks World’s Dubai facility.

The unit was commissioned by World Carrier Corporation on behalf of Oriental Energy Resources for deployment its Okwok field in Petroleum Mining Lease 15.

Once operational, the EMEM FPSO will be capable of processing up to 70,000 barrels of total liquids per day, handling around 15 million standard cubic feet of gas daily and storing up to one million barrels of crude.

The vessel is designed to operate for up to 15 years without drydocking and is expected to begin production in the first quarter of 2026.

According to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the vessel will accommodate up to 100 personnel and use a 12-point spread mooring system. It includes systems for produced water treatment (60,000 BWPD), water injection (60,000 BWPD), gas processing (15 MMSCFD), gas lift (7.5 MMSCFD), and gas injection (3.5 MMSCFD).

“This FPSO is coming to Nigeria at a time we are seeking to increase production. It will help in achieving our project One Million Barrels. From what I have seen, I am very impressed and as the regulator, we will continue to give support to Oriental Energy,” said Gbenga Komolafe, the Commission Chief Executive of NUPRC.

Drydocks World, a DP World company, has delivered more than 30 FPSO conversions and over 50 major vessel refurbishment projects, reinforcing its role as a key provider of offshore engineering services for energy developments in Africa and beyond.