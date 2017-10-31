DryShips Adds Third VLGC

DryShips Inc., a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced that it has taken delivery of the previously announced high specifications third newbuilding Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC).

The VLGC will be employed under a time charter on a fixed rate with ten years firm duration to an oil major trading company. The Company expects a total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $103.8 million.

Since the beginning of this year, DryShips has taken delivery of 16 vessels and expects to take delivery of one more at the beginning of next year.