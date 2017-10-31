Marine Link
DryShips Adds Third VLGC

October 31, 2017

File Photo: DryShips Inc

 DryShips Inc., a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels, announced that it has taken delivery of the previously announced high specifications third newbuilding Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC).

 
The VLGC will be employed under a time charter on a fixed rate with ten years firm duration to an oil major trading company. The Company expects a total gross backlog associated with this time charter of up to $103.8 million.
 
Since the beginning of this year, DryShips has taken delivery of 16 vessels and expects to take delivery of one more at the beginning of next year.
 
DryShips owns a fleet of (i) 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; (ii) 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; (iii) 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; (iv) 1 Very Large Crude Carrier; (v) 2 Aframax tankers; (vi) 1 Suezmax tanker; (vii) 4 Very Large Gas Carriers, 1 of which is expected to be delivered in January 2018; and (viii) 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels.
 
