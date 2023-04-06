DSC Dredge Promotes Laiche to VP of Engineering

Reserve, La. based dredging equipment company DSC Dredge announced it has promoted Scott Laiche to the position of Vice President of Engineering.

Laiche first joined DSC’s Engineering department as a Mechanical Engineer, quickly moving up the ladder to Engineering Manager in 2016 and in 2021 he was promoted to Director of Engineering.

In his new role, Laiche will continue to lead and work alongside his team as they develop the company’s product lines.

“Scott has been with DSC for 11 years now and continues to be an integral part to the growth of our Engineering department, his technical expertise combined with his proven leadership and willingness to tackle tough problems is an example for us all,” said Bill Wetta, SVP of Product Development and Chief Technology Officer.

"Scott has proven his ability to not only lead but manage DSC’s Engineering Department," says Bob Wetta, President and CEO. "His new role reflects the knowledge, expertise, and focus that he has possessed over the years along with a skill set that will ensure DSC’s continued success.”