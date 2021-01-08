DSIC Delivers LR2 Newbuild to Maersk Tankers

Danish based Maersk Tankers has taken delivery 115,000 dwt tanker Maersk Sara from Chinese shipbuilder Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC).

The LR2 vessel, second in a series of 10, is said to be 20% more fuel-efficient than similar vessels she will replace in the existing fleet and meets the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) phase 3 requirements applicable from 2025.

Maersk Sara is equipped with deepwell cargo pumps – an installation that increases cargo carriage flexibility and can save up to 50% fuel at every discharge, Maersk Tankers said.

The series' first six ships were ordered in May 2018, and options for the final four vessel were exercised in May 2019. The lead vessel, Maersk Sandra, was delivered from DSIC in August 2020.

Due for delivery through 2022, the vessels will come under Maersk Tankers’ commercial, technical and corporate management.