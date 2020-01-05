DSME Targets $6.8Bn in Deals for 2020

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co (DSME) is targeting deals worth more than $6.88 billion in 2020, said a report by Yonhap.



DSME received an additional order of six container vessels worth 891.8 billion won (US$768 million) from an African client on Dec. 27. DSME will deliver the vessels to their owner by the end of October 2022.



The world's second-largest shipbuilder by order backlog won orders worth $6.88 billion to build 39 vessels, achieving 82 percent of its annual order target of $8.37 billion in 2019.



The 39 ships includes 10 LNG carriers, 10 super-large crude oil carriers, 11 container ships, two LPG carriers, five submarines (including one for maintenance) and one offshore plant.



The latest order from Africa allowed the shipbuilder to attain 82 percent of this year’s target of US$8.73 billion. This year’s total order value is US$70 million more than last year’s US$6.81 billion.