DSME Wins $771M Order for 6 Box Ships

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 30, 2019

Image: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

Image: Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

South Korean shipbuilding and offshore contractor Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) has secured a 891.8 billion-won (US$771 million) order to build six container ships.

According to Yonhap, the world’s second-largest shipbuilder by order backlog will deliver the ships to an unidentified client in Africa by October 2022 under the deal.

With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth $6.88 billion for 39 vessels so far this year, achieving 82 percent of its annual order target of $8.37 billion.

The 39 vessels include 10 LNG carriers, 10 super crude oil carriers, 11 container ships, 2 super LPG carriers, 5 submarines, and 1 offshore plant.

Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News