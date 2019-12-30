DSME Wins $771M Order for 6 Box Ships

South Korean shipbuilding and offshore contractor Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. (DSME) has secured a 891.8 billion-won (US$771 million) order to build six container ships.



According to Yonhap, the world’s second-largest shipbuilder by order backlog will deliver the ships to an unidentified client in Africa by October 2022 under the deal.



With the latest deal, Daewoo Shipbuilding has won orders worth $6.88 billion for 39 vessels so far this year, achieving 82 percent of its annual order target of $8.37 billion.



The 39 vessels include 10 LNG carriers, 10 super crude oil carriers, 11 container ships, 2 super LPG carriers, 5 submarines, and 1 offshore plant.