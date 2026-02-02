Dual-Fuel Liner Fleet Reaches 400 Ships

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has published its latest update to the WSC Dual-Fuel Fleet Dashboard, tracking the global liner shipping industry’s investment in new ships capable of running on renewable and lower-emission fuels.

As of December 2025, the number of dual-fuel container ships and vehicle carriers on the water has reached 400, up from 218 in 2024.

The number of dual-fuel ships on order has also continued to grow, reaching 726 vessels, despite a flurry of deliveries shifting from the orderbook onto the water. Across the container ship and vehicle carrier orderbook, 74% of vessels on order are dual-fuel.

In total, 1,126 dual-fuel container ships and vehicle carriers are now delivered or on order – an increase of 28% compared with last year. This represents over $150 billion of investment by the liner shipping industry in these new vessels.



