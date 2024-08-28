Eastern Pacific Shipping Chooses Gas Injection Engines for Newbuilds

New Times Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. of Jiangsu province, China, has ordered 12 × 8G95ME-GI (Gas Injection) Mk10.5 main engines in connection with the construction of 12 × 18,000 teu container vessels for Singapore’s Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

MAN Energy Solutions says the Diesel principle provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, while also ensuring reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot-oil amounts. Furthermore, the ME-GI operational principles feature a seamless change-over between gas and diesel operation.

Thomas S. Hansen – Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion – MAN Energy Solutions, said: “The ME-GI’s mature technology brings a number of advantages to the table, not least its guaranteed, extremely low levels of methane slip that make it the most future-proof methane engine on the market. It also has the highest fuel efficiency in its class, which explains why the G95ME-GI Mk10.5 has been specified for more than 60 very large container vessel newbuilds in just the past two months. The ME-GI is furthermore capable of operating on bio-methane and synthetic natural gas that render it net-zero and provide a viable decarbonization pathway for shipowners.”

MAN Energy Solutions has also developed an ME-LGI (Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company’s dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of sustainable fuels such as green methanol.

MAN Energy Solutions’ relationship with EPS goes back decades. Currently, EPS is working with MAN Energy Solutions to enable the delivery of MAN B&W dual-fuel ammonia engines for a number of very large ammonia carriers and Newcastlemax bulkers.



