eCap Marine to Provide Fuel Cell Power to European Newbuilds

eCap Marine has secured two contracts to supply hydrogen-based propulsion systems for zero-emission vessels. The Hamburg-based engineering specialist will deliver hydrogen fuel cell power solutions for bulk carriers for Møre Sjø and short-sea container vessels for Samskip.

eCap Marine is one of the very few companies worldwide to have retrofitted a commercial vessel, the offshore supply vessel Coastal Liberty, with hydrogen-powered propulsion. The expertise derived from this project opened the doors for another significant order for eCap Marine. Construction of two zero-emission short-sea container vessels for global logistics provider Samskip has commenced at the Cochin Shipyard in India.

The Samskip SeaShuttles are set to be the first shortsea container vessels in the world to use green hydrogen as fuel, and eCap Marine has been awarded the order to supply hydrogen-powered fuel cells for both vessels. The 3.2 MW PEM fuel cells will be installed with marine-approved power electronics, controller and safety systems, along with all interfaces for integration into a containerised system on the aft deck of the SeaShuttles.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027.

The Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø signed an order for the construction of two emission-free, hydrogen-powered bulk carriers at Gelibolu Shipyard in Türkiye. The newbuilds, which will measure 85 meters in length and have a deadweight of 4,000 tons, will primarily operate in Norwegian coastal waters and are scheduled for delivery in 2027. With this order, Møre Sjø reaffirms its commitment to hydrogen as an alternative, environmentally friendly fuel for emission-free operation in the sensitive environment of Norwegian fjords.

eCap Marine was selected to provide onboard hydrogen solutions, equipping the vessels with 1.7MW PEM hydrogen fuel cells to transport their dry bulk goods emission-free. The compressed hydrogen tank system, with a capacity of more than 2 tons per vessel, will be permanently installed on the aft section, with fuel cells and other electrical components located in suitable spaces under deck. eCap Marine’s scope of supply also includes an onboard hydrogen bunkering station, marine-approved power electronics, the controller and safety system, and all interfaces to the ship’s power management system.



