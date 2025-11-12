Echandia to Supply Battery System for Canadian Coast Guard’s Hybrid Icebreaker

Swedish maritime battery systems specialist Echandia has secured an order from ABB to supply a 3.7 MWh battery system for a new hybrid icebreaker vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard to be built at Helsinki Shipyard.

The contract marks Echandia’s first entry into the Canadian market and strengthens the company’s global footprint in sustainable maritime propulsion.

The icebreaker will operate as a hybrid ship, combining conventional propulsion with advanced battery technology to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency in demanding Arctic conditions.

The order was awarded by ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation.

The selection was based on the proven performance of Echandia’s LTO-based (lithium-titanate oxide) battery system for vessels operating in extreme environments with limited space.

Delivery of the battery system is scheduled for second half of 2026, with the vessel expected to enter service by 2028.

“This contract is a significant milestone for Echandia. It not only opens the door to a new and strategically important market, but also underscores the trust placed in our technology by industry leaders like ABB and the Canadian Coast Guard,” said Torbjörn Bäck, CEO of Echandia.