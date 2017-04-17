Marine Link
Monday, April 17, 2017

Minerva Selects Ecochlor BWTS for up to 30 Vessels

April 17, 2017

Image: Ecochlor

Image: Ecochlor

Ecochlor, Inc. informs it has signed an agreement with Minerva Marine, Inc. for the potential supply of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) for up to 30 vessels under its management for installations in accordance to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) implementation plan. The Ecochlor technology was selected for retrofit in Minerva’s managed bulkers and tankers varying in size from medium range (MR) to very large crude carriers (VLCC).
 
Minerva representatives, Stavros Daniolos, Technical manager and Vayia Hatziyianni, Project team leader, commented, “Our company is committed to compliance with both USCG and IMO ballast water treatment regulations and we anticipate Ecochlor will receive USCG Type Approval.”
 
Tom Perlich, Founder and President of Ecochlor, said, “Minerva has a due diligence plan in place for BWT installation and compliance. As innovators in the treatment of ballast water they were able to secure pricing and availability before the industry rush. The Ecochlor BWTS, known for its efficacy in all water types, low power and flexible installations, were key conditions in their decision.”
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Apr 2017 - The Offshore Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News