Minerva Selects Ecochlor BWTS for up to 30 Vessels

Minerva representatives, Stavros Daniolos, Technical manager and Vayia Hatziyianni, Project team leader, commented, “Our company is committed to compliance with both USCG and IMO ballast water treatment regulations and we anticipate Ecochlor will receive USCG Type Approval.”

Tom Perlich, Founder and President of Ecochlor, said, “Minerva has a due diligence plan in place for BWT installation and compliance. As innovators in the treatment of ballast water they were able to secure pricing and availability before the industry rush. The Ecochlor BWTS, known for its efficacy in all water types, low power and flexible installations, were key conditions in their decision.”