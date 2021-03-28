Marine Link
Friday, April 2, 2021
Egypt's President Orders Preparations for Lightening Ever Given Cargo

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 28, 2021

(Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for lightening the cargo of the giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal, the head of the canal’s authority told Egypt’s Extra News on Sunday.

The Ever Given containership has been blocking the waterway since Tuesday and salvage teams have been hoping to free it with dredgers and tugs without unloading any of its cargo.


(Reporting by Omar Fahmy Writing by Aidan Lewis)

