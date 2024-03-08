EH Group's 250kW Marine Fuel Cell System Earns AIP from DNV

EH Group said its EH Fuel Cell System TRACE-M250, designed for high power and maritime applications, has been awarded approval in principle (AIP) following an assessment by classification society DNV to confirm that the fuel cell design meets all the applicable maritime rules, regulations, codes and standards.

Based on EH Group’s stack technology, the 250kW EH TRACE-M250 module is designed to improve efficiency and safety, in a more compact and lightweight module, the Switzerland-based manufacturer said, noting it is already working toward achieving type approval.

Mardit Matian, EH Group's founder, said, “Achieving approval in principle is a key milestone for EH Group. It demonstrates our commitment towards standards and norms, and an important step in deploying our cutting edge technology towards the decarbonization of the marine sector.”

Danny Knippen, certification engineer and project manager at EH Group, said, “This is an important step in the wider commercialization of our 250kW fuel cell system, featuring several unique innovations which were approved by DNV. It will also enable us to scale up to meet the high power requirements of the marine sector and to provide turnkey solutions.”